Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Real Madrid to offer Bale for Chelsea star Hazard

By
Chelsea star Eden Hazard
Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Bengaluru, March 18: La Liga giants Real Madrid are prepared to swap Gareth Bale for Chelsea star Eden Hazard if reports in Spain are to be believed.

Reports in Spain claim newly reappointed Zinedine Zidane is ready to part ways with the Welshman in order to bring long-term target Hazard to the Bernabeu.

Bale returned to the starting XI for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Celta Vigo, Zidane’s first game since his incredible Real comeback. But the legendary Frenchman is apparently unsure if Bale has a future in the Spanish capital, with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling said to be a major target.

Zidane would also love to sign Hazard from Chelsea, with the winger set to enter the final year of his contract.

Hazard is long admired by Zidane and it is also a public knowledge that Hazard idolises the legendary French World Cup winner. And it seems a swap deal could be on the cards even though it is believed that Bale is unlikely to return to the Premier League due to his mammoth £650,000-a-week wages.

The source said: “To get the best out of Bale, Zidane is going to have to put an arm around his shoulder. But the first option will be to try and sell him.

“But it won’t be easy because he earns about 12million euros net and Real Madrid probably want around 75m euros to sell.

“He’s going to be 30 in July, so Man United may think twice about putting that kind of money in the direction of Real and Bale.

“If Chelsea had the possibility of signing Bale it would be a swap with Hazard and I expect all that to appear in the equation. But I feel Bale doesn’t want to leave.”

Chelsea, on the other hand, are hit by a transfer ban for the next two windows and reports in England are emerging that the Blues are willing to let Hazard leave for free in the summer of 2020 even if it means a huge financial loss considering that he could bring them around 100m this summer if not more.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 12:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue