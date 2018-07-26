Real Madrid plot move for World Cup winner Lloris

Bengaluru, July 26: European champions Real Madrid are plotting a sensational £60million raid to grab Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris.
The Spanish giants want France’s World Cup-winning captain as a replacement for Costa Rica custodian Keylor Navas and the Los blancos are ready to test the resolve of the Spurs hierarchy and their boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Spurs Skipper Lloris has four years to run on his Tottenham deal and Real Madrid know it very well that it would take monster offers to the club and the player to get a deal done.
Sources close to Lloris, 31, suggest he is open to a move to Spain but would not try to force his way out of North London. He has spoken to close friends about life in Madrid and the La Liga.
Real Madrid know it very well from their previous experience that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is a notoriously tough negotiator. And even if he agrees to sell, Levy would demand close to the world-record £67m Liverpool paid Roma to sign Brazilian stopper Alisson only last week.
Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of David De Gea but the Spain No 1 agreed a new five-year deal at Manchester United just last month. So, Real's dreams of getting De Gea are as good as dead.
The Champions League winners would still be interested in Chelsea’s £50m-rated Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois if Spurs refuse a move for Lloris at any price.
The Frenchman has made 254 appearances for Spurs since his £12m move from Lyon in 2012. He lifted the World Cup with France and had a solid tournament despite a blunder which gifted Croatia their second goal in Les Bleus’ 4-2 final win. He also impressed Real when Tottenham drew in the Bernabeu and won at Wembley in two Champions League games last season.
Spurs are experiencing a difficult transfer window so far. They are yet to sign a single player this summer but have not lost any of their key players as well.