Real Madrid ready to sell 26-year-old defender: Should Ancelotti sanction the transfer?

By

Bengaluru, Sept. 15: Real Madrid are reportedly ready to part ways with defender Ferland Mency in January or next summer as according to rumours, the French international is not part of manager Carlo Ancelotti's immediate plan.

His Madrid career so far

Mendy burst into the limelight at Le Havre that earned him a move to Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2017. Having made effective progress with the Ligue 1 side, the 26-year-old was acquired by Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

In the beginning, he found himself behind Marcelo in the pecking order, but steadily he made progress to overtake the Brazilian in the first-team set-up. He became a reliable figure under Zidane and to date has made 70 appearances in which he has produced a tally of three goals and four assists.

But he is yet to make any appearances under Ancelotti as he is still out injured with a tibia injury. In his absence, youngster Miguel Gutierrez has made the most of his chances leaving Mendy’s future at the club under uncertainty.

Transfer Fee

As of now only, Juventus have been linked with him. However, they will need to shell out quite a handful of a sum. Madrid reportedly have put up a €50 million price tag on him. Considering Juventus' recent transfer dealings it is certainly a huge number and it remains to be seen is if the Old Lady are ready to shell out the asking fee for the 26-year-old.

Should Ancelotti let him leave?

Ancelotti already has two options in the left-back with club captain Marcelo and youngster Gutierrez while both Nacho and summer signing David Alaba could also easily slot in the same position if needed. It certainly has put Mendy’s future at the Spanish capital club unsettled. If Madrid can really get a fee of around €50 million marks, it will be sensible of them to cash in on him. The transfer fee later could be used to get either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland next summer.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 16:14 [IST]
