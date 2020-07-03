Real Madrid's Achraf Hakimi joins Inter Milan

Bengaluru, July 3: Serie A giants Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of full-back Achraf Hakimi from La Liga leaders Real Madrid.
According to media reports from Italy, Inter will pay Real Madrid €40 million ($44.9 million) for Hakimi, with a further €5 million due in variables.
The 21-year-old has reportedly signed a five-year contract with Antonio Conte's side.
Hakimi joined Madrid's youth set-up in 2006, but struggled to establish himself in the first team and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund.
Inter close to Hakimi deal, reveals Marotta
He impressed in Germany, but Zinedine Zidane was not convinced Hakimi could dislodge current Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal.
"Achraf Hakimi is officially an Inter player," read a statement from Inter Milan.
"The Moroccan, who was born in 1998, has joined the Nerazzurri on a permanent basis from Real Madrid and has signed a contract which will last until 30 June 2025."
"Real Madrid and Inter Milan have agreed to transfer Achraf Hakimi," read a Madrid statement.
"The club wants to thank Achraf for all these years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary behaviour since he came to our academy in 2006 and wishes him good luck in his new phase."
Hakimi, who can also play as a winger, scored nine goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund this season.
Dortmund had not been shy in declaring their desire to see Hakimi remain at the club, but the writing appeared to be on the wall when they confirmed the capture of Thomas Meunier.
Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain were among the other main clubs interested in Achraf, but Real Madrid finally sold the 21-year-old to Conte's Inter.
"I want there to be great respect towards those players who are working and playing in this complex period. Then we also look to the future and for the future we want to raise the bar," Nerazzurri chief executive Beppe Marotta had spoken in awe of Hakimi, while talking about the prospect of signing him during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis period.
