Real Madrid sign Ferland Mendy for €48million

By Opta
France full-back Ferland Mendy joins Real Madrid on a six-year deal
Madrid, June 13: Real Madrid have completed the signing of Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy for an initial €48million.

Los Blancos announced the arrival of the France international on a deal until June 2025, with Lyon confirming they have received €48m up front with a further €5m in add-ons.

Mendy has spent the past two seasons with Lyon after joining from Le Havre in June 2017.

It marks another foray in the transfer market for Madrid, who have already bolstered their ranks for next season with the signings of Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard.

Zinedine Zidane has swiftly bolstered his squad after Madrid disappointingly finished third in LaLiga last term and crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16.

The arrival of Mendy is also sure to spark speculation about the future of Brazil left-back Marcelo, with Sergio Reguilon and Theo Hernandez adding competition for the position.

Mendy, 24, made 30 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon and also started eight times in the Champions League.

He has won four caps for world champions France after making his debut in November.

Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
