Real Madrid target Tottenham's World Cup star Trippier

Bengaluru, July 22: Tottenham Hotspur are expecting a string of bids for one of England's best performers in the World Cup - full back Kieran Trippier.
The former Burnley man was one of the show-stoppers in the World Cup and his stock has definitely risen which has worried the Spurs management.
European champions Real Madrid are in the hunt for the full-back along with a host of other clubs in Europe and sources close to the player have spoken openly about the England defender being aware of Real’s interest.
The 27-year-old arrived at Spurs from Burnley for just £3.5million in 2015. But his value now would be north of £50m, a record fee for an English player eclipsing his former Spurs teammate Kyle Walker.
Tottenham would strongly resist any formal approach for the player, who signed a five-year deal only last summer.
Los Blancos have already spent £31m this month on Real Sociedad right-back Alvaro Odriozola while Spain international Dani Carvajal was first-choice for the position last term.
Splashing out £50m on another full-back would be a surprising move for the Spanish giants, especially as they need big money to replace Cristiano Ronaldo after his transfer to Juventus.
Trippier, though, is represented by the Stellar Group — the firm headed by Jonathan Barnett, which negotiated Gareth Bale’s then world-record £86m transfer to the Bernabeu from Tottenham back in 2013.
A move for him might mean that Real Madrid would want to lose Carvajal whose fitness has always been an issue. Meanwhile, Tripper is also closely being monitored in Italy with Juventus, Milan and Inter all in the hunt.
Tripper is more of an attacking full-back who loves to burst forward and his crosses also create plenty of menace. He created the most number of chances in the Russia World Cup and he definitely deserves to be linked with big moves but Real Madrid snapping him up would still be a surprise as their priorities should be on other areas of the squad.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.