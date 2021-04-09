Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico Preview: Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

Koeman's pedigree
Koeman joined Barcelona in 1989, winning the Copa del Rey in his first season by beating Real Madrid in the final. And perhaps his best La Liga goal came in 1994, a long-range free kick in a 5-0 win over Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.
The Dutchman scored five goals in 11 El Clasico matches in La Liga, demonstrating the kind of goalscoring ability which saw him end his career as the top-scoring defender in the history of world football (253 goals for clubs and country) and Barcelona's all-time top scoring defender (88).
Zidane's best moment
Zidane played Barcelona seven times as a player in La Liga (W2 D3 L2), scoring in a 4-2 win over a Catalan side featuring the likes of Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto'o in 2004.
His best moment against Barcelona came in the Champions League, however. Zidane scored with a seemingly effortless chip in the semifinal first leg at the Camp Nou to put his side on course to reach the final - the same final in which he scored ‘that' goal against Bayer Leverkusen.
Real saga
As a coach, Zidane has brought even more success to the club than Real Madrid fans could have ever dreamt of, including two La Liga titles (2017, 2020) and three consecutive Champions Leagues (2016-18) over two spells since taking over in 2016.
It could easily be argued he is already the most successful coach in Real Madrid history: Zidane has led the club to 11 major trophies, second only to Miguel Muñoz who took almost three times as many games to win 14.
Task cut out
Koeman was La Liga's all-time top scoring defender until Sergio Ramos beat his record last season.
On Saturday, Barcelona, who are second in La Liga table, three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, have their task cut out against Real as the stage is set for a mouthwatering El Clasico.