Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico Preview: Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

By

Bengaluru, April 9: La Liga champions Real Madrid are all set to face archrivals Barcelona in the second El Clasico of the season on Saturday 8pm local time (Sunday, April 11, 12.30 am IST).

The match will be live on La Liga Facebook app for Indian audience.

Managing both sides this weekend in the most eagerly-awaited clash in the top flight of Spanish football will be two El Clasico legends in their own right.

With 30 El Clasico appearances between them as players and coaches in La Liga alone before the current season, both Ronald Koeman and Zinedine Zidane know exactly what it means and what it requires to play and win the biggest match in club football.

LA LIGA FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

Despite their pedigree, however, Saturday's game will be the second time they face off directly in El Clasico, after the game played in the first half of the season at Camp Nou.

That time Zidane and Real had the last laugh, having won 3-1.

Koeman's pedigree

Koeman joined Barcelona in 1989, winning the Copa del Rey in his first season by beating Real Madrid in the final. And perhaps his best La Liga goal came in 1994, a long-range free kick in a 5-0 win over Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

The Dutchman scored five goals in 11 El Clasico matches in La Liga, demonstrating the kind of goalscoring ability which saw him end his career as the top-scoring defender in the history of world football (253 goals for clubs and country) and Barcelona's all-time top scoring defender (88).

Zidane's best moment

Zidane played Barcelona seven times as a player in La Liga (W2 D3 L2), scoring in a 4-2 win over a Catalan side featuring the likes of Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto'o in 2004.

His best moment against Barcelona came in the Champions League, however. Zidane scored with a seemingly effortless chip in the semifinal first leg at the Camp Nou to put his side on course to reach the final - the same final in which he scored ‘that' goal against Bayer Leverkusen.

Real saga

As a coach, Zidane has brought even more success to the club than Real Madrid fans could have ever dreamt of, including two La Liga titles (2017, 2020) and three consecutive Champions Leagues (2016-18) over two spells since taking over in 2016.

It could easily be argued he is already the most successful coach in Real Madrid history: Zidane has led the club to 11 major trophies, second only to Miguel Muñoz who took almost three times as many games to win 14.

Task cut out

Koeman was La Liga's all-time top scoring defender until Sergio Ramos beat his record last season.

On Saturday, Barcelona, who are second in La Liga table, three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, have their task cut out against Real as the stage is set for a mouthwatering El Clasico.

Story first published: Friday, April 9, 2021, 13:45 [IST]
