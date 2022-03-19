Football
Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico Preview: Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming info

Real Madrid
David Alaba and Karim Benzema hold the key to Real Madrid's fortunes in the El Clasico.

Bengaluru, March 19: The most-anticipated fixture of the Spanish football is round the corner with Real Madrid set to take on archrivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in the second El Clasico of the La Liga 2021-22 season.

It promises to be a fascinating El Clasico, so fans around the world will want to tune in to this high-voltage contest in the top flight of Spanish football that never disappoints as the tie between the archrivals takes centre stage in Matchday 29.

It will be Barcelona legend Xavi's first game as a coach and both teams come into this blockbuster showdown in good form, scoring lots of goals.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane played Barcelona seven times as a player in La Liga (W2 D3 L2), scoring in a 4-2 win over a Catalan side featuring the likes of Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto'o in 2004.

His best moment against Barcelona came in the Champions League, however. Zidane scored with a seemingly effortless chip in the semifinal first leg at the Camp Nou to put his side on course to reach the final - the same final in which he scored 'that' goal against Bayer Leverkusen.

Xavi, who was appointed in November, succeeding Ronald Koeman, has so far done a good job, guiding the Catalan giants to the quarterfinal of the Europe League.

Europa League represents the last realistic chance for Barcelona to finish the season with silverware, given they are out of the Copa del Rey and trail Real Madrid by 15 points in La Liga.

But El Clasico is a game where the stakes are so high and one can expect a cracker of a contest.

First salvo

First salvo

The first El Clasico of the season was an edge-of-the-seat thriller with Real firing the first salvo, prevailing over Barca 2-1 at Camp Nou. David Alaba's first goal for Los Blancos was timely and brilliant, before Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Aguero traded stoppage time goals for the 2-1 final score.

That win in October, was the fourth El Clasico win in a row for Real Madrid, the first time this has happened since 1965.

Improving Barca

Improving Barca

It will be the first time that El Clasico is being held at Santiago Bernabeu since March 2020, just before the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, when Los Blancos won 2-0. That kick-started their current run of five consecutive El Clasico wins across all competitions, the most recent coming in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal in January.

Barcelona are improving, though, and Xavi's side are in great goalscoring form with 14 goals scored across their past four La Liga matches. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has netted five of those goals, so the January signing is a man Real Madrid's defence will have to be wary of.

Winning streak

Winning streak

Meanwhile, Zidane's men are on a five-match win streak across all competitions, with Karim Benzema having netted eight goals across those five games.

If he can shake off an injury suffered in the last game, the French striker will be the obvious threat whenever Los Blancos attack.

Kick-off time, TV info

Kick-off time, TV info

The match kicks off at 8pm local time on Sunday (March 20) at Real Madrid's home ground of Santiago Bernabeu. Due to the five-and-a-half hour time difference, for the Indian audience, the match kicks off at 1.30 am on Monday (March 21).

In India, Viacom18 Media have the rights to broadcast La Liga. MTV, the flagship channel of Viacom18, will air the El Clasico. The match will also be available for streaming through Voot Select and JioTV.

Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 8:31 [IST]
