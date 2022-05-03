Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League 2022 Semi-final 2nd Leg: Head-to-Head and Dream11 prediction

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Head-to-Head
The two sides have met 9 times - two pre-season friendlies and 7 Champions League clashes including the reverse fixture with Manchester City holding a slight advantage with 4 wins compared to Real's 3, while 2 games have ended in a draw.
In the pre-season games, Real Madrid beat Man City 4-1 in third round of Champions Cup (Australia) in 2015, while City got the better of Real by the same scoreline in the same competition held in North America in 2017.
In the Champions League matches, City and Real have met in group stages only once in 2012 season, when the La Liga side won the home match 2-1 and drew the away match 1-1.
The other five meetings between the two sides in UCL were all in the knock out stages - semi-finals in 2016, when Real edged City 1-0 over two legs after the first leg ended in 0-0 draw. In 2020, the two sides met in the round of 16 and this times City won 2-1 twice to knock Real out.
In the most recent meeting City hold slight advantage with a 4-3 win at home in the first leg.
|Competition
|Round
|Result
|Year
|Champions League
|Group Stage
|Real Madrid 3-2 Manchester City
|2012
|Champions League
|Group Stage
|Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid
|2012
|Champions Cup (Australia)
|Round 3
|Manchester City 1-4 Real Madrid
|2015
|Champions League
|Semi-final
|Manchester City 0-0
|2016
|Champions League Semi-final
|Real Madrid 1-0 Manchester City
|2016
|Champions Cup (North America)
|Round 1
|Manchester City 4-1
|2017
|Champions League
|Round of 16
|Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City
|2020
|Champions League
|Round of 16
|Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid
|2020
|Champions League
|Semi-final
|Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid
|2022
Possible Line Ups
Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtios; Carvajal, Nacho, Militao, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo/Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.
Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.
Best Fantasy Picks
Goalkeeper: Ederson Moares
Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Ruben Dias, Eder Militao, Joao Cancelo
Midfielders: Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Luka Modric, Casemiro
Forwards: Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior
Captain: Karim Benzema
Vice captain: Kevin de Bruyne
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Dream11 Prediction
Although City carry a 4-3 advantage, Real Madrid will fancy their chances with Karim Benzema in their ranks and also the away goal rule being scrapped from this season. But, if City defence is resolute, Guardiola's men can progress. However, it won't be a easy task against a team that is known to win Champions League titles for fun.