Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League 2022 Semi-final 2nd Leg: Head-to-Head and Dream11 prediction

By
Karim Benzema and Gabriel Jesus - two strikers in rich goal-scoring form heading into Champions League 2022 semi-final second leg
Karim Benzema and Gabriel Jesus - two strikers in rich goal-scoring form heading into Champions League 2022 semi-final second leg

Bengaluru, May 3: Record champions Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022 semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday (May 4).

Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions Man City carry a narrow 1-goal lead to Madrid after 4-3 win last week at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester over the recently crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus gave Man City 2-goal advantage just 11 minutes into the match, but Karim Benzema pulled one back for Real to head into the half-time break at 2-1.

Phil Foden once again gave City a 2-goal advantage by putting the Premier League side 3-1 up just 8 minutes into the second half. However, two minutes later Vinicius Junior reduced deficit with an individual effort.

Guardiola's men believed they had sealed the match after Bernado Silva made 4-2 in the favour of City with 15 minutes to go. But, Benzema struck again to end the match at 4-3 and put Carlo Ancelotti's Real in the driving seat heading into the second leg at home.

City, however, will regret missing many chances and their defence will need to be on top if they are to progress to their second successive final.

Now, ahead of the second leg, here is a look at Real Madrid vs Manchester City head-to-head, probable line ups, dream11 fantasy picks and prediction:

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 9 times - two pre-season friendlies and 7 Champions League clashes including the reverse fixture with Manchester City holding a slight advantage with 4 wins compared to Real's 3, while 2 games have ended in a draw.

In the pre-season games, Real Madrid beat Man City 4-1 in third round of Champions Cup (Australia) in 2015, while City got the better of Real by the same scoreline in the same competition held in North America in 2017.

In the Champions League matches, City and Real have met in group stages only once in 2012 season, when the La Liga side won the home match 2-1 and drew the away match 1-1.

The other five meetings between the two sides in UCL were all in the knock out stages - semi-finals in 2016, when Real edged City 1-0 over two legs after the first leg ended in 0-0 draw. In 2020, the two sides met in the round of 16 and this times City won 2-1 twice to knock Real out.

In the most recent meeting City hold slight advantage with a 4-3 win at home in the first leg.

Competition Round Result Year
Champions League Group Stage Real Madrid 3-2 Manchester City 2012
Champions League Group Stage Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid 2012
Champions Cup (Australia) Round 3 Manchester City 1-4 Real Madrid 2015
Champions League Semi-final Manchester City 0-0 2016
Champions League Semi-final Real Madrid 1-0 Manchester City 2016
Champions Cup (North America) Round 1 Manchester City 4-1 2017
Champions League Round of 16 Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City 2020
Champions League Round of 16 Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid 2020
Champions League Semi-final Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid 2022
Possible Line Ups

Possible Line Ups

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtios; Carvajal, Nacho, Militao, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo/Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

Best Fantasy Picks

Best Fantasy Picks

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moares

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Ruben Dias, Eder Militao, Joao Cancelo

Midfielders: Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Luka Modric, Casemiro

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice captain: Kevin de Bruyne

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Dream11 Prediction

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Dream11 Prediction

Although City carry a 4-3 advantage, Real Madrid will fancy their chances with Karim Benzema in their ranks and also the away goal rule being scrapped from this season. But, if City defence is resolute, Guardiola's men can progress. However, it won't be a easy task against a team that is known to win Champions League titles for fun.

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 22:53 [IST]
