'Pakistan can be beaten by...': Irfan Pathan names Two IPL Franchises who can thrash Pakistan

Football Real Madrid vs Marseille, Champions League: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Match Prediction By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 14:52 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Real Madrid kick off their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League campaign at home against Olympique Marseille on Tuesday, September 16, at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Under the management of Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid is aiming to secure their 16th European title after a disappointing quarterfinal exit last season.

Real Madrid welcome back Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga from injury for this important fixture. The midfield duo is available for selection after lengthy rehabilitation spells and has been included in the squad. However, only one of them is expected to feature in the matchday lineup or on the bench. Despite Dean Huijsen recently receiving a red card in La Liga, he is eligible for Champions League selection as suspensions do not carry across competitions.

Real Madrid vs Marseille Injury List

The notable absentees for Real Madrid include Antonio Rüdiger, who is sidelined for 2-3 months with a thigh injury, Ferland Mendy (thigh), and Endrick (hamstring). These injuries pose a challenge for Alonso as the team navigates through crucial fixtures in both La Liga and Europe.

Marseille, on the other hand, enter the match without any confirmed absences but face doubts over Amine Gouiri (head injury). Their new signing Nayef Aguerd is out due to concussion protocol.

Real Madrid vs Marseille Predicted Playing XI

Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinícius Júnior

Marseille: Rulli; Murillo, Pavard, Balerdi, Emerson; Gomes, Kondogbia; Greenwood, Nadir, Weah; Aubameyang

This Champions League opener promises to be an exciting test for Real Madrid as they seek to set the tone for a successful European campaign, with Marseille aiming to challenge the Spanish giants at their fortress.

Real Madrid vs Marseille Prediction

This Champions League opener promises to be an exciting test for Real Madrid as they seek to set the tone for a successful European campaign, with Marseille aiming to challenge the Spanish giants at their fortress. The French team does possess quality but we expect the Spanish giants to secure a victory.

Score Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Marseille