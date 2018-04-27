Real Madrid want Manchester City stopper among three others

Bengaluru, April 27: European champions Real Madrid are reportedly targeting as many as four Manchester City stars in the summer if reports in Spain are believed to be true.
Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling are all in the sights of the Spanish capital club but John Stones is the only one they stand a realistic chance of getting from the newly crowned Premier League champions.
Despite all the glamour and attraction of Real Madrid and Barcelona, Manchester City have never lost a star player to either of the two clubs like their rivals in England.
They now have Pep Guardiola and are on the back of a historical Premier League campaign. So, Real Madrid know that it will be hard to snatch players from the blue half of Merseyside.
As per the Spanish media, Los Blancos are keen on the quartet, along with Liverpool superstar ohamed Salah, as they prepare for a summer rebuild.
President Florentino Perez is fuming that his club are sitting 15 points behind La Liga champions Barcelona and is said to be considering replacing manager Zinedine Zidane.
Whether Zidane has any input or not, the Champions League semi-finalists also appear to be looking at how to strengthen a team that face a fight to finish ahead of city rivals Atletico in La Liga.
And it is a measure of City's supremacy in England that the back-to-back European champions are eyeing a number of their stars.
According to the report, Mcnchester City will reject any advances for their Double-winning stars but could entertain offers for Stones who has lost his place in the Manchester City lineup since the arrival of Aymeric Laporte who was signed in for a club-record £57m in January as Stones was relegated to fourth-choice.
Even though the Man City boss Guardiola has always publicly talked up Stones, it is believed that the Catalan would reluctantly allow the player to leave for the good of his own career.
Stones had been widely praised for his development under Guardiola but the City boss now wants to sign another centre-half this summer to compete with injury-prone skipper Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte.
As Stones approaches his 24th birthday next month, it is understood that Guardiola does not feel he has improved sufficiently to make him a first-team regular.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.