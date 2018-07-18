Real Sociedad shift focus to Diego Rico instead of Arsenal's Nacho Monreal

Bengaluru, July 18: Real Sociedad are no longer interested in signing Nacho Monreal from Arsenal in the summer transfer window. According to reports in the Spanish media, the La Liga side are now targeting the Leganes left back Diego Rico.
Monreal's contract with the Gunners will expire at the end of the 2018-19 season. And the London club will look to offload the 32-year-old and gain some money in the transfer market before the Monreal's contract expires. This, assuming that the club management of Arsenal is not looking to extend Monreal's contract as he's over 30 years old.
It was reported earlier that Sociedad were interested in signing the Arsenal defender this summer. However, the situation has changed as the La Liga side are eyeing to acquire the services of another Spanish defender, Rico.
Sociedad have reportedly made contact with Nacho Monreal's reps. Arsenal still intent on keeping him currently.— Dean (@ArsenalNexus) July 15, 2018
Rico joined Leganes from Real Zaragoza in the summer transfer window of the 2016-17 season on a deal worth £1 million. In the last two seasons, Rico has been a regular starter for Leganes in the La Liga. The 25-year-old left-footed defender has made 51 appearances for Leganes in last two seasons in La Liga and has found the net on three occasions.
The defender’s ball interception and tackling ability are certainly better than most of the defenders in the La Liga. But the player has a habit of picking unnecessary cards during vital moments of a game, something the player is working on.
If Real Sociedad do not go for Monreal, then the Spanish defender will be part of new manager Unai Emery's plans for the next season. Even at this age, Monreal can be deployed as a centre-back if Arsenal play with a three-man defence.
Monreal might not have the pace to break the opponent's defense in the Premier League. But he can still be used in the central defence along with newly signed Gunner Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Laurent Koscielny.
The experience of Monreal can certainly be very useful for Emery in the next season as he looks to guide his side for a top-four finish.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.