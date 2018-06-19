Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Reason Edinson Cavani asked for Mohamed Salah's shirt

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Bengaluru, June 19: Mohamed Salah missed Egypt's first game against Uruguay, but it seems everyone now wants a memorabilia of last season's Premier League top scorer.

The African team had to start the game without their star forward who could only make the bench as the 25-year-old forward is yet to return to full fitness after he picked up a shoulder injury in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in last month's Champions League final in Kiev.

The forward watched his team concede a late goal via a Gimenez header which resulted in the Latin American side's 1-0 win and after the game Uruguay star forward Edinson Cavani was seen running after Mo Salah to collect his jersey despite the Egyptian not playing in that fixture.

It is quite unusual for a player to ask the jersey of a player who was not involved in the game, but after Salah's heroics last season it seemed the 31-year-old forward who was pivotal in the game could not resist himself to take a gift from the star.

And now regarding the jersey exchange, the 31-year-old PSG forward has suggested he went after Salah because his kids love the Liverpool player and he wanted to gift them the jersey as a gift.

"I took Salah's shirt as a gift for my children, who also see him as a star," Cavani told reporters.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing loss, the Pharaohs are ready to take on the host Russia, on Tuesday (June 19) in search for their first point in the World Cup.

Boosting their morale, their top scorer of the current lot, Salah has been declared fit for the game and the Liverpool talisman is expected to lead the offensive line and will look to take his nation almost single-handedly to the next stage.

"Salah is fit," Egypt boss Cuper told reporters ahead of the game.

"We always carry out a last physical test before we announce our lineup and today we will have an important test for him to see how he does.

"I think he will be able to play. He is an essential piece in our team."

Egypt's group rivals, Uruguay and Russia both have already grabbed three points each. Hence, to be in contention to qualify for the next round, a win against Russia is pretty much necessary.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 14:20 [IST]
