Red Star Belgrade And Celtic Share Points In Europa League Opener After Arnautovic Equaliser

By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 3:10 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Marko Arnautovic's goal in the 65th minute ensured Red Star Belgrade secured a 1-1 draw against Celtic in their Europa League opener. Kelechi Iheanacho, who came on as a substitute, had put Brendan Rodgers' team ahead just ten minutes earlier. However, no late winner emerged at the Stadion Rajko Mitic.

Celtic struggled initially, with Nemanja Radonjic and Mirko Ivanic missing opportunities. Bruno Duarte's long-range shot was impressively saved by Kasper Schmeichel, deflecting onto the crossbar. Despite these efforts, neither team could break the deadlock in the first half.

After halftime, Celtic showed improvement. Matheus made crucial saves to deny Benjamin Nygren and Iheanacho. Their persistence paid off when Iheanacho skillfully maneuvered in the box to score past Matheus. Red Star responded well and equalised from a corner kick.

Schmeichel was drawn out of position, allowing Arnautovic to convert Franklin Tebo Uchenna's pullback into the net amidst a crowded penalty area. Both Schmeichel and Matheus made important saves later to prevent further goals from Ivanic and Iheanacho.

Arnautovic's goal marked his return to European scoring after 16 years and 217 days since his last UEFA Cup goal for FC Twente against Marseille in February 2009. This set a record for the longest gap between goals by a player in this competition.

The match statistics showed Red Star with an expected goals (xG) of 1.31 from 16 shots, four on target. Celtic had an xG of 1.74 from eight attempts, six on target. Despite these figures, Rodgers has struggled with European away matches, winning only one of his last 17 games.

Rodgers' last away victory was against Rosenborg during the Europa League group stage in the 2018-19 season. Since then, he hasn't secured an away win in Europe with Celtic.