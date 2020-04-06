Football
Returning to Inter was 'never an option' for Gabigol

By Stephen Creek

Milan, April 6: Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa's success at Flamengo was never going to pave the way for a return to Inter, according to the Brazil striker's agent.

The 23-year-old spent just 12 months in Italy following his transfer from Santos in August 2016, scoring one goal in nine Serie A appearances before being loaned out to Benfica, where he played a single league match.

From there he re-joined Santos on another temporary deal and then moved to Flamengo, first on loan before making a permanent switch to the Maracana in January 2020, reportedly earning Inter €17million.

Gabigol's 25 goals in 29 Serie A appearances for Flamengo in 2019, which came after a haul of 18 league strikes for Santos the previous year, led to speculation that Inter might try to recall him.

But his agent, Junior Pedroso, insists that was never a possibility.

He told Calciomercato.com: "Have you ever heard Gabigol say, 'I'm doing very well in Brazil, now I want to show Inter that I can do well there as well', or something like that? No, never.

"The reality is that there was no chance of returning. It was never an option."

Since signing permanently for Flamengo, Gabigol has scored 11 goals in 10 matches across all competitions, and Pedroso believes leaving Inter for good was the best outcome for all parties.

"It was a good deal for everyone: Inter wanted to negotiate the sale, Flamengo wanted to buy him and Gabriel wanted to return to his club," said Pedroso.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say that Flamengo have been very professional with their leadership."

Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 4:10 [IST]
