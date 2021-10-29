Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney 'dream' of taking Wrexham to Premier League

London, October 29: Wrexham co-owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are dreaming of taking the National League club to the Premier League.
Reynolds and McElhenney took over the fifth-tier English outfit in February and the United States-based actors have paid their first visit to Wrexham this week since purchasing the team due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor McElhenney watched 10-man Wrexham battle from 2-0 down before losing 3-2 at Maidenhead United on Tuesday (October 26).
Fronting the media on Thursday (October 28), the pair are determined to lead Wrexham to the top flight of English football.
Thanks to those lucky supporters who were in attendance this evening!
We hope you enjoyed the night with Rob, Ryan, Humphrey and Maxine!
🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/tjIQnYHluX
"We've been surprised how emotionally invested my friends and family are in this. It's something incredibly contagious," Reynolds said.
"It's been tough as it's been a year plus [since making their bid to buy Wrexham in September 2020] watching from afar and following on social media.
"I don't profess to be a football expert, but I see the beauty of the fan and I see it through others.
"We'd be lying if the dream wasn't the Premier League. We want to get back in the Football League and continue our way upwards."
Welcome @RMcElhenney & @VancityReynolds
It's been a histroic day as Rob and Ryan arrive at the Racecourse Ground for the first time
🎥 @amycdavies
🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/UF9ABJzsza
Led by Phil Parkinson, Wrexham are 11th in the standings – 13 points behind leaders Grimsby Town after four wins from 11 fixtures.
McElhenney added: "Why not dream big?"
"Promotion and relegation, they are big stakes. That was the key to it all. It's not something we're used to back home.
"The club has been in this league for 13 years and some things are going to have to change.
"Some great people have kept the club alive in this time, but we are going to make some adjustments to meet the changes needed."