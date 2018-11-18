Football

From Richarlison to Jorginho: 5 big signings who made it big in Premier League

By
Bengaluru, Nov 18: The summer transfer window this season closed much before the usual transfer deadline day in England which used to be on the last working day of August. It was decided by all the Premier League clubs collectively that they will have to wrap up their business before the League kicks off.

This season we have seen some big money deals taking place in England and in this article, we take a look at the best five performers so far among them:

1. Richarlison - Everton

Everton, under their new manager Marco Silva, signed Richarlison from Watford as their marquee player for a huge £40m transfer fee and it is safe to say that the Brazilian has justified his price tag so far.

The versatile attacker has found the back of the net 6 times in 10 Premier League games having provided one assist as well.

Just 21 years of age, he will only get better and better and Everton have a real gem of a player in their books.

2. Lucas Torreira- Arsenal

Arsenal have a had a busy transfer window ever since Unai Emery took charge of the club after Arsene Wenger's 22 long years at the club. Their biggest signing of the summer was Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria on a fee believed to be around in the region of £25m.

The Uruguayan international has been the livewire for the Gunners this season in the middle of the park with his immense industry and tenacity.

From what it seems seeing his early days in England, Torreira will only get better and better and will be a vital cog for the Gunners in thecoming years.

3. Alisson Becker- Liverpool

Liverpool broke the bank this summer for Alisson Becker to get him to Anfield from Roma. Their £67m spent for the Brazil number one seems justified considering how well the 26-year-old has done for them this season.

Alisson has conceded just five goals in 12 Premier League games and has managed to get a huge belief back in the side with his presence between the sticks.

4. Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea

Just a few days after Liverpool signed Alisson Becker from Roma on a £67m deal which became the world record fee for a keeper, Chelsea shattered the record splashing £71.6m to get Kepa from Athletic Club in Spain.

Many had doubts with the Spaniard who was not much proven at the highest level but the 24-year-old has certainly silenced all his doubters with his excellent shot-stopping and sweeping skills.

5. Jorginho - Chelsea

Yet another Chelsea player makes the list and rightfully so. Sarri joined Chelsea and took one of his best players in Napoli along with him in the form of Jorginho and Chelsea had to spend £57m for his services.

The 26-year-old was considered as one of the best in his position in Italy and from his very first day in England, he has started justifying his reputation.

The Italian international has been ever-present for the Blues in the middle of the park and is the lynchpin of their game.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 14:21 [IST]
