Football Rico Lewis Commits Future To Manchester City With New Contract Until 2030 Rico Lewis has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City, extending his commitment to the club until 2030. The young player has made significant contributions and aims to continue developing under Pep Guardiola. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Rico Lewis has committed to Manchester City by signing a new five-year contract, extending his stay until 2030. His previous deal was due to end in June 2028. Lewis, who is 20 years old, has been a key player under Pep Guardiola, making 97 appearances and scoring five goals as an inverted full-back.

Lewis has been part of Manchester City's academy since he was eight. Over his career, he has won seven trophies with the club, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League. Additionally, he has earned five senior caps for England.

The young defender has played 61 Premier League matches, winning 37 of them. He boasts an impressive pass completion rate of 91.5% in the competition, completing 2,268 out of 2,480 passes. This statistic highlights his reliability and skill on the field.

"Manchester City mean everything to me," Lewis expressed on the club's website. "Signing this new contract is such a special moment both for me personally and my family." He emphasised his ongoing development as a player and the benefits of working with Pep Guardiola and the coaching team.

Lewis shared his excitement about continuing his journey with the club: "I am still improving and developing as a player, and I know that the opportunity to carry on working with Pep, his coaching team and our amazing squad will only help me to keep getting better."

The extension of Rico Lewis's contract underscores Manchester City's commitment to nurturing talent from within their ranks. His dedication to the club is evident in his words: "I have spent so much of my life at this club. City means everything to me, so to be able to stay longer makes me incredibly happy."