Football Rio Ngumoha Could Feature Again For Liverpool Against Arsenal After Impressive Performance Liverpool's breakout star Rio Ngumoha is likely to feature against Arsenal following his last-minute goal against Newcastle. Manager Arne Slot highlights the young winger's potential impact in the crucial match. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

Liverpool's manager, Arne Slot, hinted that Rio Ngumoha might play in the upcoming crucial match against Arsenal. Ngumoha was the standout player in Liverpool's recent victory over Newcastle United at St James' Park. He scored a decisive goal in the 100th minute, securing a 3-2 win against the Magpies, who were down to ten players.

The match against Newcastle was intense, partly due to ongoing rumours about Alexander Isak's potential transfer to the Premier League champions. Despite the pressure, Ngumoha remained composed and scored with a first-time shot after a clever dummy by Dominik Szoboszlai. His performance impressed many, including Slot, who sees potential for Ngumoha to feature again as Liverpool faces Arsenal.

Ngumoha celebrated his 17th birthday on Friday and made history by becoming the fourth-youngest goalscorer in Premier League history. He is also Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer. Only James Vaughan, James Milner, and Wayne Rooney have scored at a younger age than Ngumoha. Rooney is the only one who scored a winning goal at a younger age than Ngumoha.

Slot expressed his belief in Ngumoha's abilities during a pre-match press conference. "It is the beauty of football that although we have spent a lot, there is still room for [Ngumoha], and he can show his quality," Slot stated. He suggested that Ngumoha would likely be on the bench but could be called upon if needed during the game against Arsenal.

Slot also highlighted Hugo Ekitike's contributions since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt for £69 million in July. Ekitike has scored in each of his first three appearances for Liverpool. "[Ekitike] has made a big impact on our attacking, not just scoring goals but starting attacks," Slot noted.

Ekitike's adaptation to Liverpool's style has been impressive, though Slot mentioned areas for improvement. "The most simple answer to what he can improve is his match fitness," Slot said. He expects Ekitike to contribute more off the ball as he adjusts to the league's demands and playing style.

As Liverpool prepares for their clash with Arsenal, both young talent and new signings are expected to play pivotal roles. The team aims to build on their recent successes and continue their strong performance in the league.