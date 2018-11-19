Mahrez double fires Algeria to 2019 AFCON

Football

By Opta
Lome, November 19: Riyad Mahrez scored twice in Algeria's 4-1 victory over Togo on Sunday to seal his country's place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gambia's 3-1 win over Benin on Saturday (November 17) meant victory for Algeria in Lome would guarantee them a top-two place in Group D, and Mahrez ensured they achieved that.

The Manchester City winger opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a superb volleyed lob before doubling his tally on the half-hour with a rasping drive - that coming soon after Youcef Attal had made it 2-0.

Togo were able to pull a goal back but Algeria sealed the win they needed thanks to Baghdad Bounedjah's stoppage-time strike and the Desert Foxes will hope to end a 29-year wait for AFCON glory when the finals get under way next June.

They will be joined in Cameroon by the Ivory Coast after they secured a 1-1 with already-qualified Guinea, Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri scoring the decisive goal that sees the Elephants progress from Group H.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 1:20 [IST]
