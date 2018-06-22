Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Roberto Firmino: A luxury option Tite must utilize before it's too late

Posted By: Prashanth Kumar Purshotam
Roberto Firmino needs more game time with Brazil
Roberto Firmino needs more game time with Brazil

Russia, June 22: After a frustrating 1-1 draw with Switzerland, Brazil manager Tite lauded Roberto Firmino’s cameo as a substitute: "Firmino is living a moment of confidence. When he entered the pitch, he did a good job, he played very well." But Tite did not assure him a starting place for the next game.

Tite has made it quite clear with his selection choices that his first choice centre forward is Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus. But the effect Firmino had on the team has given the manager a selection headache head of their second group game against Costa Rica.

The beginning of the World Cup campaign couldn’t have been any better for the Selecao as Phillipe Coutinho’s stunning strike gave them the lead but what followed was a show of frustration and inability to unlock a compact and well drilled defence.

After Zuber’s equalizer in the early part of second half Brazil's attacks lost a bit of sting. Much of this was down to the poor link up play between Neymar, Willian, Coutinho and Jesus. Jesus has made a stunning start under Pep Guardiola at City and scored 13 goals in 29 PL appearances.

His effect at Palmeiras is still resonant and since his introduction in the senior team he has been lethal in front of goal. But against the Swiss, the 21-year old seemed to be overawed by the occasion as he occupied the wrong spaces and couldn’t link up well with fellow attackers.

Shortly after coming in, Firmino made a volleyed effort which narrowly missed and even managed a late header that tested the Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s reflexes. In the span of 10 minutes Firmino impressed more than Jesus did in the rest of the match.

The Liverpool man is coming from a 27 goal season for the club accompanied by 9 assists, his manager Jurgen Klopp has praised him as "one of the most intelligent players he has worked with." Thus, Firmino can bring Brazil’s creative talents to the fore better and his understanding with Coutinho is another big plus.

He also offers a more physical presence up front and is adept at counter attacking at threatening pace. Considering these skills Firmino makes a very strong case for himself. It is an indicator of the depth of Brazil’s squad that such an in-form and talented player has to warm the bench.

Starting Firmino may even relieve the pressure off Jesus and will surely increase Selecao’s chances to go further.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
5 reasons why Argentina failed
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue