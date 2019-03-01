Football

Robertson backs world's best Van Dijk for PFA Player of the Year

By Opta
Liverpools Andy Robertson backs teammate Virgil van Dijk (right) for PFA Player of the Year
Liverpool's Andy Robertson backs teammate Virgil van Dijk (right) for PFA Player of the Year

Liverpool, March 1: Andy Robertson believes Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back in the world as he backed the Liverpool star for the PFA Players' Player of the Year.

Van Dijk has established himself among the world's elite defenders following his £75million arrival from Southampton in January last year, while he has played a key role in Liverpool's Premier League title bid.

The 27-year-old Netherlands international has helped Liverpool to a league-low 15 goals conceded this season as the Reds top the table by one point ahead of Manchester City.

And Liverpool full-back Robertson hailed Van Dijk following Wednesday's 5-0 rout of Watford at Anfield, where the Dutchman scored twice.

"He makes my life easier, that's for sure," said Robertson. "To have him next to me, it makes everything so much easier. When somebody is running at you, you know Virgil is inside because he's rarely out of position, if ever.

"For me, he's the best centre-back just now in the world, down to the way he's playing and the confidence he's got.

"And he's still young enough that he can get even better. He works hard every day."

Not since John Terry in 2004-05 has a defender won the PFA award but Robertson said: "If the season ended now, I would give him it. Virgil can take it to a whole new level, I reckon. He's so consistent as well.

"If he puts the performances in during the last 10 games as he has done, there's no reason why he shouldn't have that trophy."

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
