Roma legend Totti hails Salah and Klopp

Bengaluru, April 24: Liverpool will collide with Italian giants AS Roma in the semi-final of the Champions League and the first leg will take place at Anfield on Tuesday (April 24).
The two games will see Liverpool superstar and recently-crowned PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah turning up against his former club and it will be indeed special for either party.
Ahead of the game, One of Roma’s all-time best players and club director Francesco Totti, has spoken of his surprise at his former teammate Salah's incredible form in front of the goal.
The newly crowned PFA Player of the Year, has scored an unbelievable 41 goals this season already and is now just six shy of equalling Ian Rush’s all-time season’s best for Liverpool.
And Salah can add to that tally when he faces his former teammates for the first time on Tuesday night as the Reds welcome Roma to Anfield for the Champions League semi-final first leg.
Discussing Liverpool’s talisman, his former teammate Totti admitted he was shocked by just how well he has done.
Totti: "When I hear the name Liverpool, respect, a big club, a big team, big fans. Especially because Salah is now playing there, I've been following consistently."#UCL pic.twitter.com/Xhl3ErB06G— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 23, 2018
“This season I’ve seen a number of games of Liverpool, especially because Mo Salah is now playing there, I’ve been following it consistently,” he told Liverpool’s official website.
“Especially after the draw, over the past few days I’ve been watching their Champions League games and I really think it’s going to be a tough game for both teams.
“To some extent, it surprises me that has been doing so well in his first season at Liverpool.
“But, on the other hand, considering the quality of the squad, the coach they have – Klopp, to me, is one of the best coaches in the world – it didn’t surprise me.
“They put him in the condition to express himself at his best.”
Totti was in Roma’s side that played Liverpool in the 2001/02 season and the Italian legend has fond memories of Anfield, despite being on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline.
“When I hear the name Liverpool, respect, a big club, a big team, big fans, and a model to follow,” he added.
“Despite the negative result, I have nice memories of that game .
“The atmosphere, the feeling, the passion of the fans – it was very impressive.
“Obviously, if I think back to that European Cup final in 1984, it’s a bad memory, so we would have probably have avoided such a draw.
“But we needed to pick one of the best three teams in Europe that were left, and now we are playing Liverpool.”
