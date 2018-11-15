Roma ready to move for Ashley Young in January

Football

Bengaluru, November 15: Serie A side AS Roma are reportedly tracking Manchester United star Ashley Young and are ready to make a bid for the Englishman in January.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and the Red Devils have offered the versatile star a new one-year deal.

Young was in a similar position earlier this year when the club left it until March to trigger their one-year option on the former Villa man.

However, this time with no 12-month option in play, Young is in control of his own future and is in no rush to agree fresh terms despite being handed the captain’s armband in recent weeks.

And that has alerted the Italians who are keen to bolster their squad in January to push for Champions League qualification next year.

Roma chiefs are preparing a cash offer for the England international when the winter window opens.

If the Serie A outfit fails to strike a deal with United, they could tempt Young and his representatives with a lucrative offer to pen a pre-contract for a move in the summer.

Should Young depart, many Manchester United fans might be happy to see him go with supporters feeling the club is showing a lack of ambition by offering the veteran a new deal. However, Young's versatility might be missed by another set of the fans.

Young is one of a number of key players who are out of contract at the end of the campaign. The others on the list are Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has made it clear he wants to keep all his experienced players at Old Trafford while looking to bolster his squad in the next two transfer windows.

After the international break, the Red Devils will look to bounce back from their Manchester derby humbling at home to Crystal Palace.

