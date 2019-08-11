Football
Lukaku will be an 'excellent signing' for Inter, says Conte

By Opta
Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku is yet to make his Inter debut, but coach Antonio Conte backed the striker to shine.

Milan, August 11: Antonio Conte is sure Romelu Lukaku will be an "excellent signing" for Inter and the coach expects the striker to work hard to settle in Milan.

Lukaku finally joined the Serie A side from Manchester United on Thursday, completing a reported €80million move after two years at Old Trafford.

Without Lukaku, Inter claimed a penalty shoot-out win over Valencia after a 1-1 draw in the Trofeo Naranja on Saturday.

Conte, in his first season at the helm, believes the Belgium international will prove to be a great addition for Inter.

"He also needs to work hard, both from a physical point of view and to get used to the way we're trying to go about things," he told Inter TV.

"He'll certainly be an excellent signing, we're really happy. He'll show great desire and commitment to get himself ready."

Inter needed an 82nd-minute penalty from Matteo Politano to draw level against Valencia, who took a first-half lead through Carlos Soler.

Conte praised Inter's character after the friendly, which he felt was another step in the right direction.

"It was a difficult and important match against an excellent side who have had the same coach for a long time. Last season, they won the Copa del Rey against Barcelona, for example," he said.

"The lads' performance was positive, because they once again displayed a desire to not give up, they didn't want to come out of the match defeated. This is a very positive thing in terms of our mentality. I said to them that they could do better, but we are working hard to improve.

"They're a bit tired because they are working from both a tactical and physical point of view in order to get up to speed. Tonight was another step forward in our development."

Inter open their Serie A campaign at home to Lecce on August 26.

Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019

