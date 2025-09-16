Football Cristian Romero Denies Leaving Tottenham Amidst Exit Rumours And Emphasises Commitment Cristian Romero has firmly denied reports suggesting he wanted to leave Tottenham. After signing a new contract until 2029 and becoming club captain, he expressed his happiness at the club and commitment to its future. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 14:26 [IST]

Cristian Romero has dismissed claims that he intended to leave Tottenham before extending his contract and becoming the club captain last month. In August, Romero committed to Spurs until 2029, taking over as captain after Son Heung-min's transfer to Los Angeles FC in the MLS. Under new manager Thomas Frank, Romero has played every match, contributing to three clean sheets in their first four Premier League games, a feat last achieved in the 2017-18 season.

Romero addressed rumours linking him to Atletico Madrid ahead of Tottenham's Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday. "I never said I wanted to leave the club. Nothing came from me to that effect. It is important what the manager and president say," he stated. Expressing contentment with his current situation, he added, "I am very happy here, it is like a family. I like the manager. I like the way we work, the way we train."

Romero initially joined Spurs on loan from Atalanta in 2021 and experienced three seasons without trophies before playing a key role in their Europa League victory last season. Despite past criticisms of the club's lack of competitiveness for titles, Romero wore the captain's armband during that triumph while Son started on the bench.

Reflecting on previous comments about the club, Romero explained, "I did a lot of interviews which seemed like I was talking badly about people inside the club, but in the end I'm a person who sometimes makes mistakes and that's it." He emphasised his desire for Tottenham to be among top clubs with a solid structure.

Romero acknowledged past frustrations but noted improvements under current management. "Sometimes things have been said that aren't true as well," he remarked. However, he now sees an organised club with clear goals and a coach effectively implementing changes. "Everyone is seeing that in a short space of time," he concluded.

Romero's commitment and leadership are evident as he looks forward to helping Spurs achieve further success this season. His focus remains on maintaining strong performances and supporting team development under Frank's guidance. The defender's dedication reflects his ambition for Tottenham to reach higher levels in both domestic and European competitions.