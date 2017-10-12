Ronaldinho backs Carlo Ancelotti for AC Milan return

Bengaluru, October 12: AC Milan and Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has backed his former boss Carlo Ancelotti after his Bayern Munich dismissal, claiming that the Italian's return to AC Milan can be a great signing for the Serie A side and also for the man himself.
Ancelotti was sacked at the end of last month just after more than a year at the helm at the German champions after their 3-0 Champions League thumping against PSG and in the midst of a troublesome start to 2017-18.
The Bundesliga champions decided to remove him from his position and chose to bring back their former retired manager Jupp Heynckes.
The former AC Milan boss, who drove the German giants to the Bundesliga title last season, allegedly lost the dressing room with five senior players with the likes of Hummels, Robben, Ribery etc.
However, Ronaldinho, who spent a productive year under the Italian manager claims that a return to the San Siro can be beneficial for both the club and Carlo whom he labelled one of the best coaches in the world.
In an interview with Marca, Ronaldinho said: “Carlo is, with Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches in the world, it is clear that if the club decides to make a change, the return of Ancelotti would be a good signing.”
Ronaldinho also denied the accusation of Carlo losing the dressing room and said the Italian is one of the best in managing players with utmost care.
He added: “I don't think it was like this, Carlo is the number one at creating a genuine, strong understanding with his players”
Milan have made a mediocre start to the season who currently sit seventh in the table and their manager Vincenzo Montella is under increased pressure to win a trophy this season. And with the Milan derby this week, an upset by the hands of Inter Milan could up the tension even more.
But the Brazilian attacker also has backed Montella of a success in Milan as he suggested that the manager needs time to build a strong team.
Ronaldinho stated: "When you change so much, you should leave the trainer the time needed to build a team to carry out a tactical project.
"Montella, however, knows that in certain clubs, and in particular in a society such as Milan, who has made the history of football, they allow little time. I hope the results will arrive, perhaps relying on a derby victory (this weekend)."