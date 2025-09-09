Football Ronaldo Remains Hungry To Be The Best, According To Coach Roberto Martinez Cristiano Ronaldo continues to demonstrate his hunger for success, according to coach Roberto Martinez. With a focus on daily performance, Ronaldo aims for excellence as Portugal prepares for World Cup qualifiers. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Cristiano Ronaldo remains driven to excel, as highlighted by Roberto Martinez, who emphasised the importance of his captain's experience within the Portugal team. Ronaldo played a crucial role in Portugal's 5-0 victory over Armenia, scoring twice in their World Cup qualifying opener. These goals increased his career total to 942 for club and country, with 140 scored for Portugal.

Ronaldo, who turned 40 in February, continues to aim high with the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico on his radar. Despite never having won the tournament before, he shows no signs of slowing down. Recently, he extended his contract with Al-Nassr until 2027 and secured a second Nations League title with Portugal in June.

Portugal has an impressive record against Hungary, remaining unbeaten in all 14 encounters (10 wins and four draws). This upcoming match marks their fifth meeting in World Cup qualifiers, with Portugal winning all previous four. The last three matches between these teams saw Portugal win without conceding any goals.

Martinez clarified that Ronaldo's primary focus is not solely on winning the World Cup but rather on short-term goals. "He lives day to day like a young player playing for the first time," Martinez stated before Tuesday's qualifier against Hungary. "The way he dedicates himself, the freshness he has every day. He's a winner. He's hungry to be the best."

Bernardo Silva missed the match against Armenia but expressed optimism about their recent Nations League success boosting confidence for a strong qualifying campaign. Speaking to Canal 11, Silva said: "It's always good to win a title and live up to the trust placed in this generation." He added that while it's not a European Championship or World Cup, they were proud of their achievement.

The midfielder hopes this momentum will propel them towards World Cup qualification and success in the tournament itself. "Now we're moving on to an even bigger goal: qualifying Portugal for the World Cup," Silva noted. He emphasised their commitment to giving everything they have to pursue this dream.

Martinez also praised Ronaldo's influence beyond just his skills on the field. "What it means to wear the [Portugal] jersey is the captain's message in the locker room; it helps a lot," he said. Ronaldo's dedication and leadership continue to inspire his teammates as they strive for further accomplishments.