Ronaldo, Messi key to success of La Liga

Terrassa (Barcelona), November 16: After slowly coming to terms with the exit of a marquee name, the La Liga is facing the toughest challenge in recent times of keeping their superstars from leaving next season.
Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a record transfer fee of €222m; the Brazilian has been recently linked with a move to Real Madrid as well.
Meanwhile, at Real, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told his club management that he wants to leave Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.
If Ronaldo or Messi, the best players in the league, decides to move, that will affect the revenue generated in La Liga.
For the record, the Spanish league runs from a mega TV rights deal that amounts to €2.3bn for three seasons. And if the star-studded duo of Messi and Ronaldo leave together, it would be difficult for one of the world's most glamourous league to deal with.
According to Spanish TV station, El Chiringuito, Ronaldo has rejected a new contract and told club president Florentino Perez of his desire to leave Los Blancos.
The 32-year-old is said to be angered by the deal on the table and believes he should be allowed to leave Real for a reasonable price.
The Portuguese international, who has another three years left in his Real contract, was thought to be eyeing a move last summer following his tax evasion charge.
Ronaldo, who celebrated the birth of his fourth child earlier this week, has endured a tough start to the season, particularly in La Liga, scoring just once.
Recently voted as FIFA Men's Player for the second year running, Ronaldo, who joined Madrid from Manchester United for €94m in the summer of 2009 is in his ninth season at Real. "I'm happy. I don't want to renew." These were Cristiano's words after the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.
Meanwhile, according to La Liga President Javier Tebas, there is no danger of seeing Messi leave Barcelona any time soon though there were reports of Argentinian negotiating a move to Premier League.
Messi agreed to a four-year contract extension with Barca in July, with his current deal ending next summer. However, no official ceremony took place, leading to speculation that the Argentina captain has not signed the documents.
"Messi has a new contract and that's what FC Barcelona have revealed," pointed out Tebas.
Manchester would be the most likely destination for Ronaldo if he chose to leave Madrid. However, it's the red side, not the blue, where he'd love to see out his career. It would be a homecoming of sorts for the Portuguese star at a place where they still love him.
It's key to La Liga's pulling power that neither superstar leaves in the summer. If Ronaldo or Messi departs, it's hard to see how Spanish League would survive without them.