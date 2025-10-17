Rohit Sharma Set to Feature Under His 7th ODI Captain in Australia Series - How has the India star performed under all Captains?

Football Wayne Rooney Urges Marcus Rashford To Take Responsibility For Performance At Manchester United Wayne Rooney believes Marcus Rashford should not attribute his struggles at Manchester United to an inconsistent environment. He stresses the importance of personal accountability in performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 13:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Wayne Rooney believes Marcus Rashford should not attribute his difficulties at Manchester United to an unstable environment. Rashford, sidelined by Ruben Amorim after the latter's appointment in November 2024, moved to Aston Villa on loan in January. He now plays for Barcelona in Spain. At Barca, Rashford leads with seven goal involvements this season, comprising three goals and four assists.

Rashford recently mentioned that Manchester United had been plagued by an inconsistent environment for a long time. However, Rooney, the club's all-time top scorer, argues that Rashford should not use this as a justification for his challenges. "I think the environment hasn't been right but that is down to yourself," Rooney stated on BBC Sport's The Wayne Rooney Show.

In LaLiga, Rashford has excelled with Barcelona. Only Pedri surpasses him in creating chances, having made 24 compared to Rashford's 18 this season. His contributions have been significant for the team. Despite his past struggles at United, he seems to have found his form again with the Spanish giants.

Rooney suggests that blaming external factors like the club's environment is an easy way out when players face difficulties. He emphasises personal responsibility and effort as key factors in overcoming such challenges. "If you are not playing well or you get left out of the team, then I think it is easier to blame the environment and whether that is right or wrong," Rooney explained.

Rooney further elaborated on Rashford's potential and work ethic. "In games we have seen with him where we know he can do more, we know he can run more—that is nothing to do with an environment," he added. Rooney acknowledges Rashford’s talent but insists self-application is crucial for success.

Rashford’s journey from Manchester United to Barcelona highlights both challenges and triumphs in his career. While he faced difficulties at United under Amorim’s management, his current performance at Barcelona demonstrates resilience and adaptability. Rooney’s insights underscore the importance of personal accountability in professional sports.