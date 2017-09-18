Rooney handed driving ban after pleading guilty in drunken-driving case

London, September 18: Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been handed a two-year driving ban and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty in the drunken-driving case.
The Everton striker appeared in court on Monday and admitted his guilt.
The 31-year-old was arrested in the early hours of September 1 after being pulled over by police from a black Volkswagen Beetle, some seven and a half miles away from his home in Prestbury, Cheshire.
The car reportedly belonged to a woman he had met in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge on a night out.
The former Manchester United and England captain was found to be over the prescribed limit and was released on bail after being charged.
Rooney attended Stockport Magistrates court, just a day after facing old club United in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford.
BREAKING: Wayne Rooney banned from driving for two years & ordered 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to drink driving #SSN pic.twitter.com/sQtvU9JAPF— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 18, 2017
Jose Mourinho's side won 4-0 on Sunday in Rooney's first match against United since he returned to Everton in July.
He enjoyed a hugely successful 13 years with the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League among a host of other honours, and scored a record 253 goals in all competitions.
Wearing a blue suit and with his hands in his pockets, Rooney walked into the Stockport Magistrates' Court building accompanied by a small entourage and refused to make any comments to the media who were standing outside.