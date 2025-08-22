Football Ruben Dias Extends Contract With Manchester City Until June 2029, Reflecting Success And Ambition Ruben Dias has signed a new contract with Manchester City that extends until June 2029. The defender expresses pride in his achievements and looks forward to continued success at the club. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

Ruben Dias has committed to Manchester City until June 2029 by signing a new four-year contract. His previous deal was set to end in the summer of 2027. Dias, who joined from Benfica in 2020, had an immediate impact by winning the Premier League in his debut season. Since then, he has been instrumental in securing three more league titles.

The Portuguese defender has made over 200 appearances for Manchester City across all competitions. During his time at the club, Dias has contributed significantly to their success, helping them secure nine trophies. This includes the prestigious Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup treble achieved in 2023.

Dias has also been a defensive stalwart in the Premier League, making 145 appearances and maintaining 55 clean sheets while scoring three goals. His consistent performances have been crucial to City's dominance in English football.

At 28 years old, Dias sees his contract extension as a testament to his achievements and ambitions at Manchester City. He expressed his satisfaction with the new deal on the club's website: "I'm very happy with all of it." He is eager to continue thriving at this level for many years.

Aiming for Longevity and More Titles

Dias values the opportunity to play at such a high level for an extended period. He stated that playing in the Premier League set a standard for him: "The Premier League was where I set the standard of being top or not [and I'm proud] to have the opportunity of extending and fighting for nine or ten years in this club at this level."

Reflecting on his journey with Manchester City, Dias cherishes both his personal achievements and team successes. He hopes to add more titles to his collection while appreciating the chance to compete at this elite level for nearly a decade.

This contract extension marks a celebration of Ruben Dias' contributions and memories with Manchester City. It highlights his dedication and ambition as he continues to strive for excellence with the club.