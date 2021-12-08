Rumour Has It: Haaland out and Adeyemi in at Dortmund, Liverpool lead Bellingham chase

London, December 8: Erling Haaland is the name on everyone's lips.
His exploits for Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund have sparked a frenzy among Europe's elite.
With Haaland attracting interest, Dortmund are making moves to replace the Norway international.
TOP STORY – ADEYEMI TO SUCCEED HAALAND?
Borussia Dortmund are working on a deal to sign Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi as a replacement for in-demand star Erling Haaland, according to Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go podcast.
Haaland is wanted all over Europe amid links with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Juventus.
As speculation mounts over Haaland, Dortmund are reportedly preparing for his departure with a move for Salzburg sensation and Germany international Adeyemi.
Barca, Bayern and Liverpool are reportedly interested in Adeyemi.
ROUND-UP
- Liverpool lead the chase to sign Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, says The Mirror. As Europe's elite eye Haaland, Liverpool are looking to pounce on Bellingham who has been linked with Chelsea and United.
- Todofichajes reports head coach Mauricio Pochettino has lost the faith of the Paris Saint-Germain dressing room. Pochettino has emerged as United's rumoured top target to lead the Red Devils long term, with Zinedine Zidane tipped to replace him in Paris.
- Bayern have joined the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria, per Romano. Zakaria has been linked with Roma, Liverpool, City, Juve and Barca.
- Milan and Barca are eyeing Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, per Romano. The Denmark international has been in contract talks at Stamford Bridge.