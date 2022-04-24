Rumour Has It: Arsenal to go after Abraham

London, April 24: Arsenal's project under Mikel Arteta has taken positive steps this season, but the need for a striker remains.
With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette seemingly on the way out at the end of the season, that need could become even more pertinent.
If the Gunners achieve qualification for the Champions League however, Tammy Abraham's return to the Premier League could be on the cards.
TOP STORY – ARSENAL TO GO AFTER ABRAHAM
Arsenal are showing renewed interest in Tammy Abraham and are looking to bring him to the Emirates Stadium if they qualify for the Champions League, according to Star Sunday.
Mikel Arteta was very keen to sign the 24-year-old Abraham at the start of the season, before he left for Roma, who were able to guarantee a healthy salary and first-team football along with the chance to join Jose Mourinho.
Abraham has enjoyed a stellar first season in Serie A, contributing 15 goals and four assists in 33 league appearances.
While Chelsea can activate a buy-back clause at the end of the season, the Gunners would be willing to offer £50million (€59.5m) to secure Abraham's transfer.
ROUND-UP
- West Ham have joined the race for Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, whose contract expires at the end of the season, according to Fichajes.
- Real Madrid are in best position to sign German international Antonio Rudiger, who will leave Chelsea at the end of the season, Goal reports.
- Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move to Manchester United, where he would reunite with incoming coach Erik ten Hag, per the Manchester Evening News.
- Ten Hag is also reportedly keen on signing Christian Eriksen, whose six-month deal with Brentford expires at the end of the season, according to Star Sunday.