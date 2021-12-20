Rumour Has It: Atletico Madrid to allow Trippier's Newcastle move

London, December 20: Kieran Trippier has long been linked with a move back to England.
The 31-year-old full back has plied his trade in Spain for the past two-and-a-half years.
Trippier spent time with Manchester City, Burnley and Tottenham before joining Atletico Madrid, but seems set for a Premier League return next month.
TOP STORY – ATLETICO TO PERMIT TRIPPIER MOVE
Atleti are set to allow England international Trippier to join Newcastle United in January according to the Daily Mail.
The report claims that Atleti are hoping for £15million (€18m) from cashed-up Newcastle, who need reinforcements in their bid to avoid relegation.
Atleti will let the deal progress if they can find a suitable replacement for the defender during January.
ROUND-UP
- Tuttosport claims Juventus will switch their attention to signing an attacking player in January to boost their Champions League qualification hopes, with Manchester United pair Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial, Paris Saint-Germain's Mauro Icardi and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their sights.
- AS reports that Eden Hazard does not want to leave Real Madrid in the January transfer window, despite struggling for impact with Los Blancos.
- Chelsea are set to make a move for Wolverhampton's Ruben Neves according to TodoFichajes. Thomas Tuchel wants to reinforce the midfield with Saul Niguez having underwhelmed since joining in August.
- Real Madrid are plotting a move to sign Internazionale's Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries reports Defensa Central.
- Veteran Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho is set to extend his stay with Manchester City, scuppering interest from Atletico Mineiro, reports Sport Witness.