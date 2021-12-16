Rumour Has It: Barcelona like Haaland but could steer clear of Pogba deal

London, December 16: The race for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland is on.
Haaland is reportedly being chased by several top clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.
Each club will be looking for an edge in the race for the Norwegian.
TOP STORY – BARCELONA NOT KEEN ON POGBA-HAALAND PACKAGE
Barcelona are unlikely to bring in both Haaland and Paul Pogba, reports SPORT.
Agent Mino Raiola, who represents both players, is reported to have recently met with Barca president Joan Laporta.
Young striker Haaland is unmistakably an appealing player to Barcelona, but they would need to find the funds to buy him from Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona, who have major financial issues, are said to be wary of taking on Manchester United star Pogba's wages, and he may not be an ideal technical fit for coach Xavi. Pogba's United contract is due to expire at the end of this season.
Manchester City are also readying themselves to chase Haaland but will not over-spend, reports the Manchester Evening News.
ROUND-UP
- Cashed-up Newcastle United are bullish about their prospects of signing Atletico Madrid's England defender Kieran Trippier in January, according to Football Insider. Talks between the Magpies and Trippier are reportedly already under way.
- Premier League trio Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United could be all set to make a move to sign Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic after he rejected a bumper extension offer, reports Talksport.
- Paris Saint-Germain have joined the queue of clubs hoping to sign out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, reports Calciomercato. Arthur has also been linked with Lazio.
- Fenerbahce are set to swoop for Luuk de Jong, who is on loan at Barcelona from Sevilla, claims Mundo Deportivo. Barca are eager to let him leave from his loan.
- Barcelona have set an asking price of €90million (£77m) for Frenkie de Jong according to Fichajes, amid interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool.