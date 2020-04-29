Football
Rumour Has It: Barcelona, Juventus in Arthur talks as Liverpool eye forward

By Dejan Kalinic
Arthur
Arthur has been linked with a move from Barcelona and Juventus could land the midfielder.

London, April 29: Barcelona's Arthur is reportedly heading to Juventus, while Liverpool are targeting a forward.

Arthur has been linked with a move away from the La Liga giants, and it seems that could be getting closer.

Enter the Serie A champions.

TOP STORY – BARCELONA, JUVENTUS IN TALKS OVER ARTHUR

Barcelona and Juventus are in advanced negotiations for Arthur, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The report says Juve coach Maurizio Sarri wants Arthur, while Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Bernardeschi are linked with moves in the opposite direction.

Arthur, 23, joined Barcelona from Gremio in 2018.

ROUND-UP

- Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a forward. Le 10 Sport reports the Premier League leaders are interested in Lille's Victor Osimhen and talks have already begun between the parties.

- Philippe Coutinho's future remains uncertain. Sport reports Barcelona are considering keeping the playmaker, who is on loan at Bayern Munich, beyond this season.

- Could James Rodriguez and Carlo Ancelotti be reunited? Sport says the Everton manager has asked the Premier League club to sign the attacker, with the duo having worked together at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

- Out of contract next year, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is linked with a move away from Arsenal. The Sun reports the Premier League club are looking to sell the forward for just £30million.

- Edinson Cavani is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his deal expires at the end of the season. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the striker has offered himself to Inter, who have been linked with moves for a forward amid speculation over Lautaro Martinez's future.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 11:50 [IST]
