Rumour Has It: Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in Leicester's Tielemans

London, September 29: Youri Tielemans has not yet committed his long-term future to Leicester City.
Tielemans is only contracted with the Foxes until the end of the 2022-23 season.
And Leicester may consider selling their FA Cup final hero at the end of this season if they cannot strike a new deal.
TOP STORY – SPANISH GIANTS KEEN ON TIELEMANS
Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are circling for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, reports The Athletic.
The 24-year-old Belgium international publicly said he is "keeping his options open" as he negotiates a new Leicester deal.
Barcelona and Madrid would be interested in Tielemans, who has also been linked with Liverpool, should he become available next off-season.
ROUND-UP
– Football Insider reports Tottenham are still planning to sell Dele Alli, although they will wait until the end of this season. Spurs are hoping Alli's value will rise throughout the season to land a significant transfer fee.
– Everton are considering moves for Real Madrid pair Isco and Luka Jovic in January on six-month loan deals, according to Defensa Central.
– Liverpool are keeping an eye on Porto's Colombian star Luis Diaz, reports The Independent, with the two sides having met in the Champions League on Tuesday.
– Juventus have joined Chelsea in showing interest in Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, claims the Daily Mail.
– Newcastle attacker Allan Saint-Maximin has interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, according to the Express.
