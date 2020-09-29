Rumour Has It: Dortmund adamant over Sancho stay, Barcelona still want Depay

London, September 29: Borussia Dortmund are reportedly maintaining a firm stance over Jadon Sancho, while Barcelona still want Memphis Depay.
The Sancho transfer saga continues to dominate talk as Manchester United chase the Dortmund star.
But the Bundesliga club are seemingly unmoved.
TOP STORY – DORTMUND ADAMANT SANCHO WILL STAY
Dortmund are adamant Sancho will not be sold this transfer window, according to Sky Sports.
United have continued to be linked with the England international, who scored 17 goals and provided 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga games last season.
However, Dortmund's asking price of £108million (€120m) has reportedly proven to be a stumbling block.
ROUND-UP
- Late in the transfer window, there may still be movement at Barcelona. Sport reports Ronald Koeman still wants Lyon star Depay. It also says Ajax full-back Sergino Dest is close to signing, while Porto are trying to loan midfielder Riqui Puig. Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo says Barca will make a new offer for Eric Garcia after Manchester City signed Benfica defender Ruben Dias.
- Amid uncertainty over Luka Jovic's future at Real Madrid, AS reports LaLiga's champions want the forward to make a loan move. Jovic struggled in his first season at Madrid in 2019-20.
- There could be more movement at Chelsea. Fabrizio Romano says the Premier League club are still looking at West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as their main target, but will first try to sell players.
- Antonio Rudiger could be among the exits at Chelsea. Sky Sports reports Tottenham are interested in signing the defender.
- Talk about Rhian Brewster's Liverpool future continues. The Sun says Sheffield United are offering £17m for the forward and are prepared to agree to a buy-back clause of around £40m. The Blades have failed to score in their first three Premier League games and are second bottom.
- Lyon are reportedly chasing Milan midfielder Lucas Paqueta. L'Equipe claims the Ligue 1 club offered to take the 23-year-old on a one-year loan with an €18m purchase option, a deal which was rejected. However, it reports Lyon will return with an improved offer.