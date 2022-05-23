Rumour Has It: Declan Rice to stick with West Ham

London, May 23: Speculation over Declan Rice's future has long centred on an apparently inevitable departure from West Ham United.
The Hammers run to the Europa League semi-final has amplified talk around the England international midfielder, with Chelsea and Manchester United linked.
According to reports, though, the 23-year-old appears content at London Stadium with a World Cup on the horizon.
TOP STORY – DECLAN RICE TO STICK WITH WEST HAM
Declan Rice will not leave West Ham despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, according to The Mirror.
The 23-year-old has been reticent to sign a new deal at the club, but he is reportedly in no hurry to leave yet either, seemingly wanted to stay settled ahead of November's World Cup in Qatar.
United have looked to Rice as one of their primary transfer targets as Erik ten Hag looks to overhaul the squad, but Rice appears set for one more season at West Ham following their run to the Europa League semi-final this term.
Hammers management had previously advised that Rice is not for sale, and strong performances at the World Cup with England would likely only increase his already lofty market value.
5 - Declan Rice has scored five goals in all competitions for West Ham this season, as many as he had scored in his previous five seasons combined for the club. Evolving. pic.twitter.com/5hBv5JRKkF— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2022
ROUND-UP
– Real Madrid are showing interest in Milan's Rafael Leao after Kylian Mbappe opted to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, according to Marca.
– Los Blancos are also looking to scupper Liverpool's move for Aurelien Tchouameni, despite the player having already agreed terms with the Reds so say The Mirror.
– Barcelona are discussing personal terms with Marcos Alonso, who is set to leave Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano reports.
– Arsenal defender William Saliba wants to stay at Marseille, where he has been on loan, per Goal.