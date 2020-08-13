Rumour Has It: Juventus looking to sell Cristiano Ronaldo, Turin side in talks with Barcelona and PSG: Reports

New Delhi, Aug 13: In what could be termed as the most sensational trade transfers in the world of football, Serie A club Juventus are looking of offload their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
As per reports, Juventus can no longer afford the Portuguese star striker could be offered to none other than Lionel Messi's club Barcelona. The Italian giants purchased his services for a sum of £28 million in 2018. Ronaldo played nine seasons for LaLiga giants Real Madrid before joining Juventus, has reportedly been put up for sale by the Turin side.
Spanish journalist Guillem Balague reportedly told BBC that the record Serie A champions are not able to afford Ronaldo's salary and hence are looking to sell him this summer.
LaLiga giants Barcelona, who did not have a memorable season this time around have had trouble in competing for top honours. The Catalans are among the first ones to have been offered the services of the 35-year-old.
"He's been offered everywhere, including Barcelona. I'm not sure if they can get rid of him easily with the kind of money he earns. Who is going to pay that kind of money?", Balague said.
There are rampant talks that Ronaldo - who is regarded as the most popular footballer of the modern era - might head to French Ligue giants Paris Saint-Germain. PSG are known for splurging money on big stars, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe are the examples.
However, Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli insisted that their star forward won't be leaving the Turin club. "I am entirely convinced he will stay," he was quoted as saying earlier.
Meanwhile, following his club's exit from Champions League round of 16, Ronaldo has been on a vacation along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his children. The star striker is frequently sharing posts on his social media handles of his vacay.