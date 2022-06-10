Rumour Has It: Liverpool agree terms with Darwin Nunez

London, June 10: Irrespective of the result, a lingering sense of change accompanied Liverpool's Champions League final appearance.
Reports on Sadio Mane's departure and Mohamed Salah's reticence over a new deal follow Roberto Firmino's status on the periphery this season.
Following Luis Diaz's arrival in January, it appears another South American star is set to land at Anfield via Portugal.
TOP STORY – LIVERPOOL AGREE TERMS WITH DARWIN NUNEZ
Liverpool have reached an agreement on personal terms with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, according to the Athletic.
While reports suggest nothing has yet been signed and no agreement between the clubs is in place, they are closer to finalising the deal.
Discussions are ongoing with regards to the structure of the deal, but it is understood any deal will break the £85.5million (€100m) mark.
Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of the 22-year-old, with the club looking to act in the event of Sadio Mane's reported departure for Bayern Munich.
Our Egyptian King on winning the @PFA Player of the Year award pic.twitter.com/6BB4yxeH8t— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 9, 2022
ROUND-UP
– Meanwhile, Nunez's agent Jorge Mendes is set to meet with Manchester United as they look to hijack the deal, the Express reports.
– Raheem Sterling is ready to leave Manchester City this off-season with Chelsea considering a bid, according to the Telegraph.
– Barcelona have been in discussions over City's Bernardo Silva but can only buy in the even they offload Frenkie de Jong to United, per Fabrizio Romano.
– City's Ilkay Gundogan has been targeted by Barcelona and Juventus despite a year left on his contract, Bild is reporting.