Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rumour Has It: Liverpool agree terms with Darwin Nunez

By
Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez is set to head to Liverpool from Benfica.

London, June 10: Irrespective of the result, a lingering sense of change accompanied Liverpool's Champions League final appearance.

Reports on Sadio Mane's departure and Mohamed Salah's reticence over a new deal follow Roberto Firmino's status on the periphery this season.

Following Luis Diaz's arrival in January, it appears another South American star is set to land at Anfield via Portugal.

TOP STORY – LIVERPOOL AGREE TERMS WITH DARWIN NUNEZ

Liverpool have reached an agreement on personal terms with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, according to the Athletic.

While reports suggest nothing has yet been signed and no agreement between the clubs is in place, they are closer to finalising the deal.

Discussions are ongoing with regards to the structure of the deal, but it is understood any deal will break the £85.5million (€100m) mark.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of the 22-year-old, with the club looking to act in the event of Sadio Mane's reported departure for Bayern Munich.

ROUND-UP

– Meanwhile, Nunez's agent Jorge Mendes is set to meet with Manchester United as they look to hijack the deal, the Express reports.

Raheem Sterling is ready to leave Manchester City this off-season with Chelsea considering a bid, according to the Telegraph.

Barcelona have been in discussions over City's Bernardo Silva but can only buy in the even they offload Frenkie de Jong to United, per Fabrizio Romano.

– City's Ilkay Gundogan has been targeted by Barcelona and Juventus despite a year left on his contract, Bild is reporting.

Comments

MORE BENFICA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Amazon pulls out of IPL media bid
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 12:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2022
LA LIGA
+ More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments