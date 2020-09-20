Rumour Has It: Liverpool and Wolves could be set for another deal, Arsenal's shortlist includes four

London, September 20: Liverpool and Wolves could be involved in another deal, while Arsenal's shortlist reportedly includes four players.
Premier League champions Liverpool confirmed the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves on Saturday (September 19), with Ki-Jana Hoever heading in the opposite direction.
But the business between the clubs may not end there.
TOP STORY – WOLVES TARGET OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN
Wolves are eyeing a move for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to the Mirror.
The report comes after Liverpool signed star midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich earlier this week.
Oxlade-Chamberlain arrived at Anfield from Arsenal in 2017, and made 43 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain emerges as target for Wolves after latest Liverpool arrivals https://t.co/VlfnsOZJYp— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 19, 2020
ROUND-UP
- Arsenal could strengthen further. The Express reports the Premier League club have Lyon star Houssem Aouar, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, Dijon goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson and Brentford shot-stopper David Raya on their shortlist.
- Staying in the Premier League and Goal reports Atletico Madrid attacker Thomas Lemar has interest from two clubs in England's top flight. Arsenal, Wolves and Everton have been linked with Lemar previously.
- Manchester City are reportedly close to signing a centre-back. AS reports the Premier League giants are close to sealing a deal for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, a 21-year-old who is a France youth international.
El equipo de Guardiola elige al central francés y las negociaciones con el Sevilla y el jugador se pueden cerrar en los próximos días.— Diario AS (@diarioas) September 20, 2020
@matallanashttps://t.co/rsXdI0tJ0C
- Arturo Vidal is finally set to get his move to Inter. Fabrizio Romano reports Inter have agreed a €1million fee with Barcelona for the midfielder, while he also says veteran defender Diego Godin will join Cagliari next week.
- After almost signing Daniel James in 2019, Leeds United could be set for another move for the attacker. The Sun reports Leeds are planning a move for James, who joined Manchester United in 2019.
- Staying at Old Trafford and another exit is expected. The Sun says the Red Devils are looking for a new club for Sergio Romero with the goalkeeper upset about missing last month's Europa League semi-final loss to Sevilla.