Rumour Has It: Man City eye Haaland, Martinez

London, November 16: Manchester City could be set to strengthen in attack ahead of next season, with Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez reportedly their main targets.
The Premier League giants may be looking for a forward amid uncertainty over Sergio Aguero, whose contract expires at the end of the season.
And two of Europe's top talents are apparently top of their list.
TOP STORY – MAN CITY EYE HAALAND, MARTINEZ
Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland and Inter forward Lautaro Martinez top Manchester City's wish list next year, according to 90min.
Haaland and Martinez have been heavily linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.
The report says with Aguero's future unclear and some questions over Gabriel Jesus, City are prioritising a forward.
90min 𝙀𝙭𝙘𝙡𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚: Manchester City will prioritise the signing of a new striker in 2021. Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez are the club's top targets.— 90min (@90min_Football) November 15, 2020
Haaland is the equal top goalscorer in the Champions League this season with four, converting 60 per cent of his big chances.
Martinez has a goal and an assist in three Champions League games, while creating five chances.
Meanwhile, the Daily Star reports City are weighing up using their £25million buy-back clause on Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, while they are also looking at star Jack Grealish.
ROUND-UP
- While Paul Pogba is reportedly unhappy at Manchester United, Fabrizio Romano says the Premier League giants want to extend the midfielder's contract, although nothing is advanced. Pogba's current deal runs until 2022.
- Hakan Calhanoglu seems set to leave Milan. Mundo Deportivo reports Atletico Madrid are in pole position to sign the midfielder, who has also been linked to Manchester United, Juventus and Inter. Calhanoglu is out of contract at the end of the season.
- Staying at Milan and Milan Live claims the Serie A outfit are looking at Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, another player whose deal expires at the end of the campaign.
- Barcelona could be looking to raise funds in January. Sport says Riqui Puig and Carles Alena are set for January exits.
- Also at Barcelona and Mundo Deportivo reports the LaLiga giants will rely on Oscar Mingueza, Arnau Comas or Santiago Mingo from the B team if Manchester City do not lower their asking price, believed to be €15m (£13.4m), for defender Eric Garcia in January.