Rumour Has It: Man Utd to pay €120m for Sancho, Sanchez set for permanent Inter move

London, August 4: Things seem to be moving quickly at Manchester United and Jadon Sancho could be on his way to Old Trafford.
Sancho, 20, has been heavily linked with a move to several Premier League giants this close season after starring for Borussia Dortmund.
And a switch to United appears to be close, latest reports indicate.
TOP STORY – MAN UTD TO PAY €120M FOR SANCHO
Borussia Dortmund expect Manchester United to pay £107.9million (€120m) for Sancho in instalments, according to Sport Bild.
Its report says the Bundesliga club are prepared to accept that as long as the offer is submitted by August 10.
Depay key to Man Utd's Sancho pursuit, Allegri or Pochettino could replace Conte
Sancho scored 20 goals in 44 games in all competitions for Dortmund in 2019-20.
Jadon @Sanchooo10 2019/2020 | Goals | Assists | Skills | 4K HD | The Movie pic.twitter.com/twKV5nAKyi— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 22, 2020
ROUND-UP
- Staying at Manchester United and Alexis Sanchez is reportedly set for a permanent exit. Gianluca Di Marzio reports Inter and United have reached an agreement over Sanchez, saying he will make his move to the Serie A club permanent on a free, signing a three-year deal worth €7m per year.
- Barcelona are still looking to raise funds. Sport reports the LaLiga club's main transfer targets are Inter star Lautaro Martinez and Manchester City defender Eric Garcia. Meanwhile, Sport also says Barca rejected a £54m (€60m) bid from a Premier League club for 20-year-old forward Francisco Trincao.
- While Manchester City are reportedly set to sign Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, the Premier League giants are apparently still looking to strengthen elsewhere at the back. ESPN reports City are still interested in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres.
- There remains uncertainty over Antonio Conte's future at Inter, according to reports. Fabrizio Romano says the head coach held a call with president Steven Zhang with a decision to be made after the Europa League.
- With Willian coming out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, the attacker is apparently attracting plenty of interest. France Football reports Arsenal have offered Willian the best deal with their three-year offer.
- Idrissa Gueye could be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain after just one season. Le 10 Sport reports the Ligue 1 champions want to sell the midfielder, who has been linked to Manchester United and Wolves.