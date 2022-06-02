Rumour Has It: Manchester United move on Frenkie de Jong

London, June 2: The dominoes are starting to fall as Manchester United begin to carry out their transfer window plans.
Erik ten Hag's hire has inevitably led to another squad overhaul, and the rest of the market is in some way connected to who leaves and arrives at Old Trafford this off-season.
Reports suggest one of those arrivals could make for a reunion between the new manager and a former player of his.
TOP STORY – MANCHESTER UNITED MOVE ON FRENKIE DE JONG
New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to reunite with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano.
After announcing the departures of Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba, United are moving quickly for replacements and have reportedly commenced discussions with the Blaugrana.
While it is understood De Jong would like to remain with Barcelona amid their own rebuild under Xavi, it could ultimately be dependent on the club.
Although De Jong reportedly desires Champions League football, it could be a moot point if Manchester United meet a £72.5million (€85m) asking price.
ROUND-UP
– Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah would prefer to join a Premier League rival at the end of next season if a new deal cannot be agreed upon, per the Athletic.
– Chelsea have opened talks with Sevilla over the potential transfer of highly rated France defender Jules Kounde, according to Sport.
– Manchester City remain keen on signing England midfielder Kalvin Phillips but Leeds United want to retain the player after securing Premier League safety, the Sun reports.
– Real Madrid are looking to sign Jude Bellingham, but Borussia Dortmund are not willing to sell the player until the end of next season, Bild is reporting.