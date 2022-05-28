Rumour Has It: Man Utd plan another move for Wolves' Ruben Neves

London, May 28: Ruben Neves is Erik ten Hag's number one midfield target in his first transfer window as manager at Manchester United.
Neves, 25, signed for Wolves from Porto in 2017, and quickly asserted himself as a crucial cog in midfield.
United made a move for the Portugal international in the January transfer window, and were rebuffed, but they reportedly prepared to come in with a much more substantial offer this time around.
TOP STORY – RED DEVILS LAUNCH ANOTHER MOVE FOR NEVES
After United's January offer of £35million was unsuccessful, The Sun is reporting Wolves will want in the range of £50m to sell star man Neves.
Wolves have reportedly been preparing for life without Neves for some time now, and are targeting 26-year-old Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha as his long-term replacement. They are also said to have strong interest in Benfica's Martim Neto, demonstrating the clear links their scouting department has with the Primeira Liga.
However, United will have stiff competition for Neves' signature, with Barcelona reportedly keen.
ROUND-UP
– Paris Saint Germain are open to Neymar leaving in the upcoming window, according to ESPN, with Chelsea named as a club that have interest.
– The Star is reporting Benfica have told interested parties – including United – that striker Darwin Nunez will cost £100m.
– Bayern Munich will pay £25m for Liverpool's Sadio Mane as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, per L'Equipe.
– The Telegraph is reporting that Aston Villa will explore the possibility of signing manager Steven Gerrard's former team-mate, Luis Suarez, who is a free agent.
– Newcastle United have made enquiries about Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, and hope to add the France international to their attack for next season, according to The Telegraph.