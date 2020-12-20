Rumour Has It: Man City, PSG confident over Messi as Salah eyes Real Madrid

London, December 20: Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are confident over a move for Lionel Messi, while Mohamed Salah is eyeing Real Madrid.
Messi sensationally requested to leave Barcelona during the close season, but ended up staying with the La Liga giants.
While the star made more history on Saturday (December 19), his contract expires at the end of the season – and two European giants think he is ready to make a move.
TOP STORY – MAN CITY, PSG CONFIDENT OVER MESSI
Manchester City and PSG are confident Messi is prepared to leave Barcelona in 2021, according to 90min.
The big-spending European giants have been among the most heavily linked with a move for Messi, who is out of contract at Barca next year.
Messi equalled Pele's record of 643 goals for one club with his header against Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday.
👑 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 🤴— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 19, 2020
Leo #Messi equals @Pele as the all time top goalscorer for one club WITH 643 goals! 🐐
🎨: @damiendraws pic.twitter.com/dNrlmwdfC7
ROUND-UP
- Liverpool star Salah discussed a potential move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in an interview with Diario AS on Saturday – and the forward apparently has a club in mind. DefensaCentral reports the Egypt international wants a move to Madrid, who have apparently maintained close contact.
- Barcelona could be set for good news in January. L'Equipe reports Lyon are prepared to sell Memphis Depay – who has been linked with the LaLiga giants and is out of contract at the end of the season – for €5million.
- Manchester City are prepared to listen to offers for Oleksandr Zinchenko in January, according to 90min. Zinchenko has played just 12 minutes in the Premier League this season.
- Struggling for game time this season, Daniel James has been linked with a move away from Manchester United. However, the Manchester Evening News reports James is committed to staying with the Premier League giants beyond January.