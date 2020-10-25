Rumour Has It: Manchester United join race for Traore, Griezmann set for Barcelona stay

London, October 25: Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for Adama Traore, while Antoine Griezmann looks set to stay at Barcelona.
Traore has been linked with numerous European heavyweights after starring at Wolves, and the speculation around the winger's future continues.
It seems another Premier League giant is interested.
TOP STORY – MAN UTD JOIN RACE FOR TRAORE
Manchester United are the latest club to be interested in Wolves star Traore, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus have all previously been linked with moves for the Spain international.
Traore, 24, is without a goal or an assist in five Premier League games so far this season.
ROUND-UP
- Despite struggling to live up to expectations at Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann seems likely to stay with the LaLiga giants. L'Equipe says Barca have no plans to let the forward leave in January. Griezmann is yet to score or provide an assist in five LaLiga games this season.
- Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a replacement for Virgil van Dijk after the star defender's serious knee injury. The Mirror says the Premier League champions have opened talks with Schalke about a £20million (€22m) move for 20-year-old Turkey international Ozan Kabak in January.
- Houssem Aouar ended up staying at Lyon to begin the 2020-21 season, but the midfielder's future remains a talking point. Football.London says Arsenal – who were linked with Aouar throughout the close season – could make a fresh approach for the France international in January.
- Released by West Ham earlier this month, Jack Wilshere's future is uncertain. The Mirror reports the midfielder is considering a move to MLS.