Rumour Has It: Man Utd in Ronaldo-Pogba swap deal with Juventus

London, April 14: Cristiano Ronaldo's future beyond this season has been a hot topic of discussion.
The 36-year-old Portuguese forward appears set to exit Juventus after three seasons in Turin, despite being contracted for another year.
Ronaldo has been linked with former club Real Madrid and a switch to the United States, but there may be another option.
TOP STORY – RONALDO IN UTD-JUVE SWAP DEAL
Manchester United want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this off-season and would consider a swap deal with Juventus for Paul Pogba, according to Calciomercato.
Ronaldo played for United from 2003 to 2009 in the earlier part of his career, making almost 300 appearances for the Red Devils before his blockbuster move to Real Madrid.
Pogba, who spent time at Juventus from 2012 to 2016, has also been the subject of transfer speculation.
Juventus have this week been linked with a mega swap deal with United as they look for a transfer shake-up this off-season.
ROUND-UP
- The Independent reports Harry Kane's preference, if he was to leave Tottenham, is to remain in England and join either United or Manchester City.
- Juve forward Paulo Dybala has attracted interest from Premier League pair United and Chelsea, claims Tuttosport.
- United are also keen on an off-season move for Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to The Mail. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United have also been linked with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, Sevilla star Jules Kounde and Villarreal defender Pau Torres.
- The Daily Mail reports Bayern Munich are bullish they can sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland as Robert Lewandowski's heir if he remains in Germany for one more season amid widespread interest this upcoming off-season. Haaland has been heavily linked with City, United, Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.
- Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is wanted by Argentine giants Boca Juniors, reports TyC Sports. Torreira is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid.
